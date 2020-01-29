Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

