Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 8,875 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.