Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 12,367 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

