Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

