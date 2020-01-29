Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 28,500 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 81,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.