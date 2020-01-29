Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,899. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

