SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.26. 5,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.55 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

