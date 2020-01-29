SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,373. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.