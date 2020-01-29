Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Signature Bank stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. 529,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.