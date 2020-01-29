Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 9,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

