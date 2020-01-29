Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209 million to $219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.46 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $15.74 on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 1,764,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 186.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit