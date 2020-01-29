Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209 million to $219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.46 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $15.74 on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 1,764,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 186.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

