Smith & Nephew Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 717 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,253% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 4,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,419. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

