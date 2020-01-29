Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.77 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.