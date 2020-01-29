SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.