SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,289 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 22,209,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,746,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.