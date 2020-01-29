Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Up 5.9%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.02, 629,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 319,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

