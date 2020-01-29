Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 10%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 235,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 135,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09.

About Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

