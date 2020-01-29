Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Jan 29th, 2020

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,580,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,469,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,695,000 after buying an additional 617,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,867,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

