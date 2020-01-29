SounDAC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,225.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $54,117.00 and $60,225.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000679 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001207 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

