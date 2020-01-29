Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Sold by FSI Group LLC

FSI Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Southern National Banc. of Virginia accounts for 2.4% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONA shares. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

