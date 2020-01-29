Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

SONA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 117,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.