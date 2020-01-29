Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
SONA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.
About Southern National Banc. of Virginia
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
