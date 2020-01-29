SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.