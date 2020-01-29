Soverain (SOVE) Price Hits $0.0648 on Top Exchanges

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Soverain has a market cap of $163,967.00 and $1,271.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Soverain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

