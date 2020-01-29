SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 2,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $475.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in SpartanNash by 15.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

