SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.41, approximately 16,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

