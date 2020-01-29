Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

