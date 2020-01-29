Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit