SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a market cap of $283,861.00 and approximately $3,825.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01326213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00204423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

