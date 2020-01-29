Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.05. Sprott shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 275,402 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.76 million and a P/E ratio of 39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.