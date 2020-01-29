SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $362.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.50 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $538.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Vertical Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

FLOW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 5,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

