SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SRG Graphite from C$1.65 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get SRG Graphite alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SRG Graphite Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.