Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,084.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $43,837.00 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010978 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00096316 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,388,180 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.