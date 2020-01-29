Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday. Fearnley Fonds cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $846.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

