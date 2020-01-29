State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 48,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.89. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.64 and a 12 month high of $320.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

