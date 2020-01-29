State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of WST traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,810. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.47. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.