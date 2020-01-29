State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $27,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 193,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth $14,973,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.66. 349,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

