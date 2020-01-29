State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 2,762,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.42.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

