State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.26. 9,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,354. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

