State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,982,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 442.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,142,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 931,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 504,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 332,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

