State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $66,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

