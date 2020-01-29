Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $350,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,164,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.