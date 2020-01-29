Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

