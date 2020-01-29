Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 47.0% in January

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $135,591.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,604.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 482.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

