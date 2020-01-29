Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 29th (AOIFF, BDGE, BRID, BY, CMTL, EHTH, EMITF, EQNR, EVBG, FCN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 29th:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

