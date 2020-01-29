Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CIT Group Call Options (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

