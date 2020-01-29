Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Delphi Technologies Call Options (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

DLPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 211,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,862. The stock has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

