Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,945 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 754 call options.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

