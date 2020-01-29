Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.80. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 39,230 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Strad Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 million and a P/E ratio of -27.27.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strad Energy Services Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

