Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,866.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,841.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $924.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.