Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17, 1,997 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 113,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.
Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RCS)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
