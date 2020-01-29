Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17, 1,997 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 113,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

