Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,041.45

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,041.45 and last traded at $1,041.45, with a volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,034.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $984.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $882.94.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

